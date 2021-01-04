Investigators believe an explosion that critically injured a man and a woman in St. Francisville occurred when one of the occupants turned on a stove following a buildup of propane inside the cabin of a trailer, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday evening.
It isn't known why the propane built up, according to a news release from the office.
The two occupants, an unidentified 50-year-old woman and an unidentified 49-year-old man, both of Springfield, were hospitalized and remain in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The fire marshal's office said the explosion and fire occurred in a travel-trailer early Sunday. Investigators were summoned after the West Feliciana Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Tunica Trace around 8:45 a.m.