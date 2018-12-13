Authorities arrested as least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between Tuesday and Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brenda Bowers, 55, 728 St. Joseph St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, headlights not on and improper lane usage.
- Brandon Oliver, 45, 2714 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Candace Thomas, 25, 13606 Ector Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, headlights not on, no insurance and resisting an officer.
- Tristian Wilhite, 22, 956 Johnson St., West Monroe, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Roger Woodward, 59, 8830 Henderson Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license.