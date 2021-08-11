Arson is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a vacant home on Convention Street Wednesday afternoon, Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
According to information provided by the department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire coming from a side window in the home’s living room.
Fire damage was contained to the room where the fire began, although firefighters reported that the home sustained moderate smoke damage. Total damages are estimated to be around $15,000.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crimestoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations Division at 225-354-1419.