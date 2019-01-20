Eight people were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building in the 1700 block of Mast Drive Saturday night, a St. George Fire Department spokesman said..
Flames was shooting through the roof of the two-story four-plex when firefighters arrived at 11:38 p.m., according to St. George Fire spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
Six adults and two children were displaced, and Red Cross volunteers were contacted for assistance, Ledoux said in a news release. No one was injured, the release said.
The fire originated inside a second-floor wall in the third apartment. The cause is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, the release said.