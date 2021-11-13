BR.glenoaksshootout.111221

One person was killed and a few more wounded in a shooting about a block away from Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. 

 Elyse Carmosino / the Advocate

A shooting that left a teenage girl dead and her mother and brother injured Friday took place after the three went to a home in Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks neighborhood looking for a fight, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says. 

According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, 16-year-old Tremiyah Lindsey, her mother, and Lindsey's 20-year-old brother Tremayne Lindsey drove to confront someone who lives in the 6000 block of Avocado Drive.

Once there, Tremayne Lindsey allegedly got out of the car with an assault riffle and began shooting. 

Hicks said a relative of the resident grabbed a gun and returned fire, hitting all three in the car. 

Tremiyah Lindsey was declared dead at the scene. Tremayne Lindsey was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover. 

Once released, Hicks said Tremayne Lindsey faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. 

Hicks emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed. 

