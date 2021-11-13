A shooting that left a teenage girl dead and her mother and brother injured Friday took place after the three went to a home in Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks neighborhood looking for a fight, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, 16-year-old Tremiyah Lindsey, her mother, and Lindsey's 20-year-old brother Tremayne Lindsey drove to confront someone who lives in the 6000 block of Avocado Drive.

+8 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in teen rivalry that ended in gunfire by Glen Oaks High, officials say One person died and two were hospitalized after a fight ended with gunfire late Friday afternoon at a house near Glen Oaks High School, offici…

Once there, Tremayne Lindsey allegedly got out of the car with an assault riffle and began shooting.

Hicks said a relative of the resident grabbed a gun and returned fire, hitting all three in the car.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Tremiyah Lindsey was declared dead at the scene. Tremayne Lindsey was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.

Once released, Hicks said Tremayne Lindsey faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Hicks emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed.