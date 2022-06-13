Decades before he was a prosecutor weighing criminal charges in one of Louisiana’s most notorious police brutality cases, John Belton struggled to walk.
Born with a bone-growth disorder, Belton had “crooked legs” as a child, he said. Doctors told his parents they would need to intentionally break his limbs — likely more than once — and put them in casts if he hoped to ever walk properly.
Instead, Belton’s father, a veteran of the Korean War and civil rights demonstrations, and his mother, a school teacher in tiny Basile, Louisiana, bought him a pair of braces. They would help Belton to eventually nurse his legs to full health.
“I’m reminded on a regular basis that I can walk, that I can run, and not be worried,” he said. “Through hard work and wearing those braces, I stand before you with straight legs.”
Some five decades later and with a 31-year career as a prosecutor under his belt, lessons learned growing up in poverty-stricken Basile are still guiding Belton, the district attorney for a swath of north Louisiana. Asked if his upbringing has shaped his outlook on the Ronald Greene case — in which he’s poised to play a pivotal role — Belton nodded.
“You’ve got to do the right thing,” he said.
Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, sped off from an attempted traffic stop in Monroe and led Louisiana State Police on a lengthy high-speed chase north into Union Parish one night in May of 2019. He ultimately crashed his car, and troopers quickly charged his vehicle.
Unarmed, Greene was shocked with a stun gun and beaten repeatedly, then shackled, dragged and forced to stay prone on his belly for more than nine minutes, after which he died, according to the bodycam videos. Greene's family members have said State Police officials initially told them he died from crashing his car during a high-speed chase.
In what would mark a key development in the long-running case, which for months has drawn growing scrutiny from lawmakers, advocates and Greene’s family, Belton said in April that he plans to empanel a special grand jury to weigh charges for those involved in Greene’s death.
It’s unclear who exactly Belton is targeting, or for what crimes; speaking Monday at the Baton Rouge Press Club, he said he still can’t discuss specific charges. But he has said he believes troopers broke the law during Greene’s arrest.
On Monday, Belton — who has also announced a 2023 bid for Louisiana Attorney General — said he recently flew to Washington, D.C. to discuss the status of a federal criminal probe into troopers’ actions with U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland and DOJ civil rights attorneys. And he will meet Wednesday with an FBI agent who’s been working on that probe to receive files Belton hopes to present to the special grand jury, he said.
“I’ve always said I’ll move swiftly once I receive the investigative files from the federal authorities, and it appears that’s about to happen,” Belton said.
As accusations of a coverup of Greene’s death within State Police have swirled, and as the Associated Press published leaked body camera video that cast doubt on the agency’s early account of the incident, attention has turned to the people who might bring criminal charges in the case: The feds, and Belton.
A graduate of McNeese State University, where he played college football, Belton faced adversity even after regaining his ability to walk as a child. He told the press club that while at McNeese a college counselor told him he wasn’t “college material.”
He would go on to graduate from Southern University's Law Center, and became an assistant district attorney for the state's Third Judicial District, which encompasses Lincoln and Union Parishes, in 1992.
Belton's choice to pursue criminal charges for State Troopers came more than three years after Greene’s death — and after federal prosecutors told the district attorney in April he could move forward with state charges while they keep probing the case.
Initially, Belton said, federal prosecutors told him to hold off on filing charges in the case. He agreed, noting the feds’ “vast resources,” which he said could produce a more complete investigation.
Separately, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights arm announced last week it will open a sweeping “pattern-or-practice” probe into Louisiana State Police, investigating claims of troopers’ use of excessive force and racially biased policing.
On Monday, Belton said he remains concerned about the timeline of when certain body camera video was shown to Greene’s family and given to prosecutors. Lawmakers described in a recent Special Committee hearing how Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff viewed graphic video belonging to Lt. John Clary months before it was given to criminal investigators.
“But my concern is mostly regarding State Police, because State Police is in charge of turning that video over to me,” he added. “And we didn’t receive it until April.”