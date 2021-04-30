A man wanted for the August shooting death of a young Baton Rouge mom was arrested in Tangipahoa for a separate shooting.
Laqontre Deonte Turner, 22, was taken into custody Monday by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in his hometown of Tickfaw.
Officials booked him in jail on suspicion of taking part in an April 20 drive-by shooting in Tangipahoa, along with numerous warrants stemming from the Aug. 8 shooting in Roseland that killed 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson, the sheriff's office said.
Police say Turner and other suspects on April 20 fired several bullets into a trailer occupied by a woman and small children. Deputies investigating the drive-by identified Turner and 19-year-old Hammond resident Arman Burnett Jr. as the perpetrators.
Burnett was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of resisting an officer by flight on foot.
Turner was also arrested for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting for his alleged involvement in the April 20 shooting, along with felony warrants for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The latter three charges stem from Turner's suspected involvement in killing Hutcherson, a mother of one struck by a stray bullet when rival gangs — "La Familia" and "Purple City Boys" — exchanged gunfire in an open field where hundreds of people were gathered for a trail ride event, the sheriff's office said.
Officials say Turner had been hiding from authorities in Louisiana and Texas until his arrest earlier this week.
Authorities also found a large amount of guns, drugs and related paraphernalia as well as money while executing warrants at homes linked to Turner in Tickfaw.
Deputies say they found a handgun and about 100 grams of marijuana in the car Turner used to evade authorities.
Officials said more arrests tied to Hutcherson's killing are "forthcoming" as the investigation continues.