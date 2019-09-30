A Baton Rouge man was killed Sunday in a fatal crash on Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The crash took place at 3:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Jefferson Highway. Daniel Kovalchuk, 90, was attempting to make a left turn from Parkview Church Road onto Jefferson Highway when a Nissan Frontier traveling along Jefferson Highway struck his Chevy Impala.
Kovalchuk was taken to the hospital and later died, McKneely said. The crash is under investigation.