The College Drive shooting late Tuesday occurred during an attempted armed robbery in the Albertson's parking lot, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

McKneely said two men, aged 23 and 26, were hurt in the shooting, but both suffered only minor injuries. They are expected to survive.

He said the two men ran to the Walmart for assistance after they were shot when an unknown man tried to rob them. McKneely said the two injured men have not been particularly forthcoming about the incident, but police continue to investigate.

He said a suspect has not been identified.