A child died in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler that closed Interstate 12 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line Thursday, Louisiana State Police said.
Authorities responded to the scene, which was on the eastbound side of the interstate, just after 9 a.m.
LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said no other details have been confirmed. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The highway remained closed for several hours Thursday morning as congestion reached seven miles, DOTD reported. Motorists were diverted to La. 441 and U.S. 190.