A shooting suspect was taken into custody in downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday afternoon after an unusual series of events starting when local law enforcement officers heard shots fired and then pursued the suspected shooter on a long chase, which ended when his accomplice crashed their vehicle into a building on Third Street.
Both Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident. No one was injured.
Deputies heard gunshots in the area of Prescott Road and North Foster Drive around 3 p.m., when one car pulled up to another and someone started shooting, according to police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. The officers also saw one of the cars speed away from the scene and tried to pull them over, but to no avail.
Deputies ended up pursuing the fleeing vehicle, which led them on a chase lasting several miles and traversing several Baton Rouge neighborhoods, McKneely said. The suspected shooter was in the passenger seat.
The chase ended only when the car careened onto the sidewalk of North Third Street — toppling a street light, trash can and signal box — and crashing into a building before coming to rest. McKneely said the suspected shooter tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody. Both he and the driver will be booked into jail.
McKneely said both suspects will face charges stemming from the shooting and the pursuit. The driver will likely be booked as a principal to the shooting.