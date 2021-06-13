Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jared Brown, 27, 4057 Cypress Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI, disturbing the peace/offensive words to another in public and simple criminal damage to property.
- Julio Gomez Ramirez, 55, 7814 Whitley Road, Watson, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control (careless operation), driver's license required and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Reginald Weeden, 34, 6655 Fern Drive, first-offense DWI, distributing/manufacturing Schedule 2 drugs, obstruction of justice, negligent homicide, speeding, possession of Schedule 1 drugs, aggravated flight from an officer and vehicular homicide.
- Christobal Valenzuela, 26, 1420 Granite, first-offense DWI, hit and run, resisting an officer, insurance required, reckless operation of a vehicle, license plate required and driver's license required.