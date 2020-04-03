Crews were called to a fire -- the second this week -- at Broadmoor United Methodist Church early Friday morning, according to a report from WAFB.

It's the second fire at the church on Molly Lea Drive in three days. Officials said the first fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

+3 Overnight fire at Baton Rouge church ruled arson, investigators say Investigators say an arsonist set fire to the meeting room of a Baton Rouge church Wednesday just after midnight.

The report says a second building on church property, an office, was in flames again early Friday morning around 5 a.m.

On Wednesday, firefighters found a detached building of the church fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes, but the structure was a total loss.

Investigators ruled the first fire as arson.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact fire officials at (225) 354-1419.