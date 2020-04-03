Crews were called to a fire -- the second this week -- at Broadmoor United Methodist Church early Friday morning, according to a report from WAFB.
It's the second fire at the church on Molly Lea Drive in three days. Officials said the first fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.
Investigators say an arsonist set fire to the meeting room of a Baton Rouge church Wednesday just after midnight.
The report says a second building on church property, an office, was in flames again early Friday morning around 5 a.m.
On Wednesday, firefighters found a detached building of the church fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes, but the structure was a total loss.
Investigators ruled the first fire as arson.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact fire officials at (225) 354-1419.