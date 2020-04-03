BR.broadmoorfire.040220 HS 011.JPG
A fire that tore through a meeting room at the back of the property of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, is being investigated as arson. The building was declared a total loss.

Crews were called to a fire -- the second this week -- at Broadmoor United Methodist Church early Friday morning, according to a report from WAFB.

It's the second fire at the church on Molly Lea Drive in three days. Officials said the first fire on Wednesday was intentionally set.

The report says a second building on church property, an office, was in flames again early Friday morning around 5 a.m. 

On Wednesday, firefighters found a detached building of the church fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes, but the structure was a total loss.

Investigators ruled the first fire as arson.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact fire officials at (225) 354-1419.

