For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined.
The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service board is where city cops and firefighters go to appeal reprimands, suspensions and firings. It has historically sided with the rank-and-file.
But during Paul's tenure as chief, a feud he has waged with the police union over officer discipline and changes he wants to see in the department has plunged the little-known panel into a series of controversies.
Now, the board faces a more existential hurdle: Officials can’t seem to find anyone eligible to serve on it. And some are pushing to oust the board’s chairman while raising questions about other existing members’ qualifications.
"These are our officers who are going out there and defending us every day," said Metropolitan Councilman Dwight Hudson, a Republican. "We’ve got to make sure that if we're doing discipline, we’re doing it correctly."
With one board member’s term set to expire, the metro council has twice punted votes on her replacement. The council rejected four nominees floated by Louisiana State University in recent weeks, meeting minutes show, because they are either employed by LSU or have ties to local activist groups.
Louisiana law says civil service panelists have to stay out of politics and can’t be employed by the government. It’s on those grounds that some council Republicans are pushing for current board chairman Brandon Williams’ resignation, citing Williams’ position on a pair of other local boards: the city-parish’s Board of Appeals and the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Board of Directors.
“Mr. Williams has stated he wishes to stay on the civil service board,” Hudson said. “I find that problematic, because if you look at his service on those other two boards, it is clearly a violation under state statute. So the question now becomes, what’s the proper way to remedy that?”
Williams has rejected calls to step down. “This is all politics,” he said in a phone interview.
‘We will fight back’
Members of the civil service board each serve three-year terms. Firefighters and police officers elect a representative each from their own ranks; the Metro Council votes to approve an at-large member; and LSU and Southern University nominate a member each.
The board historically formed a bulwark against police chiefs’ attempts at meting out certain punishment. It overturned or modified almost two-thirds of suspensions and reprimands evaluated in a seven-year period in the mid 2000s, an Advocate report found in 2013 — though it was less likely to reinstate officers or firefighters who were dismissed.
Since Paul took over, the chief has said his efforts at bringing culture change are yielding more contentious officer discipline cases and more pushback from cops who want to maintain the status quo. Some civil service board members agree.
“There now seems to be much more adversarial relationships between the police department and the chief,” said Dr. Press Robinson, Southern’s current civil service board appointee. “That animosity, or whatever it is, is showing itself at the board. Because every time he takes some disciplinary action it’s appealed to us, and we have to deal with it.”
But Paul’s critics accuse him of weaponizing the department's internal discipline process to unfairly punish officers who disagree with his leadership style, allegations the chief denies. The civil service board devolved into chaos last year as those debates spilled into public, with some of its hearings stretching from morning to dusk. Fees owed to Paul's private lawyers ballooned.
Then, this spring, one of the chief's most vocal and persistent critics inside the department, Sgt. John Dauthier, won an election for the open BRPD civil service board seat.
The veteran officer was himself the subject of a 13-hour civil service board hearing last summer, where Dauthier got his rank restored after a demotion to corporal. Paul had claimed Dauthier violated department policy, including use of force, during an incident when officers showed up at the wrong house and encountered an irate resident; the board ultimately reduced his discipline.
That hearing came after Dauthier filed multiple complaints against Paul and his administration, claiming the chief mishandled internal probes and asking the civil service board to open an investigation.
Paul responded with an angry outburst in one meeting. "I will not continue to be bullied by this man and the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union," he said. "We will fight back today — today."
‘Baseless accusations’
Soon after stepping onto the board this spring, Dauthier questioned Williams’ qualifications to serve as board chairman — even asking to bring the discussion to the civil service board in executive session, meeting documents show.
“I have heard it stated time and time again that Officers must be held ‘to a higher standard’, by members of this very board. I agree with that,” Dauthier said in a written statement. “However, officers cannot be expected to be held to that standard if the people who judge them are held to a lesser one.”
It was one of a salvo of accusations leveled around that time against Williams, a construction company owner, over his eligibility.
Baton Rouge Attorney Jill Craft — who often represents police officers in employment-related cases — wrote in a June letter that she had concerns about Williams' eligibility, citing his positions on other boards. Craft argued the firing of one of her clients, the longtime civil service clerk, was moot because Williams hadn't been eligible when the board moved to fire her.
Around the same time, the Baton Rouge Union of Police issued a press release saying that Williams’ history of arrests means he can't impartially adjudicate police discipline. Williams is accused of charging a homeowner $130,000 in 2020 for work he never completed, 19th Judicial District Court records show. He has not been found guilty of any crimes.
He said at the time, “I’m not going anywhere.”
Dauthier’s own tenure on the civil service board was short-lived.
He retired abruptly from BRPD in June after the department put him on administrative leave. In a letter to the metro council he wrote he had faced "baseless accusations" from police brass. Baton Rouge Police said only that the matter involved an “open administrative investigation.”
Dauthier will remain on the civil service board until his successor is named through a runoff BRPD election.
Slim pickings
The metro council doesn’t have much precedent to draw from in deciding how to oust board members whose appointments might violate state law, Hudson said. So the councilman moved on Thursday to write to the Louisiana Attorney General requesting an opinion on how to remove Williams.
Organizations that nominate civil service panelists have a slim cross section of the population to choose from.
Louisiana law says members can’t be elected officials or run for public office and may not hold “positions of public employment” (except for fire and police-elected members), according to Adrienne Bordelon, Louisiana’s State Examiner, an office that advises civil service panels across the state.
Those rules can pose impractical barriers, said Robinson, the Southern appointee.
“I’m not sure what the legal ramification of serving on other boards is,” Robinson said. “Heck, that’s what all public servants do. It’s difficult enough to find people willing to do it. I don’t know why you’d want to kick someone who’s already on the board off of it.”
“If you really want people who know what’s going on in the community, it’s very unlikely you’ll find anyone who’s doing just one thing,” he added.
The law also bars members’ involvement in “factional political organizations.”
Those rules spurred the council at a July 27 meeting to punt a vote on which of two nominees from LSU should replace Sharon Lewis, the university’s current civil service appointee and herself a longtime LSU employee. The same thing happened at the next meeting.
The council delayed both votes because all four candidates LSU sent them appeared ineligible, according to the meeting discussion. Three, like Lewis, are employees of the university; one is an activist member of Together Baton Rouge, a progressive grassroots organization.
Williams is not the only current board member whose qualifications have come under scrutiny. Robinson, Hudson noted, sits on Together Baton Rouge’s executive board.
“The question is whether or not Together Baton Rouge technically qualifies as a political organization. I’ve heard some folks argue that it does and others argue that it doesn’t,” Hudson said. “But with Press Robinson, he has over the years demonstrated exemplary public service. I don’t worry about him so much so long as Together Baton Rouge doesn’t meet the definition of a political organization.”
Robinson said he appreciated Hudson’s praise.
But mostly, he looks forward to the board's political disputes subsiding so its members can focus on business, he said.