Three suspects in a December killing in St. Helena Parish were arrested Monday — two of them after taking deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a wreck, authorities said.
Tyrone Henderson, 25, of Roseland, and Percy Lee III, 24, of Greensburg, were driving together in Amite on Monday when Tangipahoa Parish deputies tried to pull them over, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said the two suspects then sped away before crashing on Puleston Road. They sustained minor to moderate injuries in the wreck, the sheriff's office said.
Henderson was wanted on first degree murder for the Dec. 22 killing; Lee was also booked in connection to that killing, though it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.
Authorities had not identified Lee publicly as a suspect in the case until after his arrest.
Separately on Monday, a unit from the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Dedrick Henderson, 23, in Orleans Parish for first-degree murder and armed robbery. He was taken to the St. Helena Parish jail, where he is being held for first-degree murder, also in connection to the Dec. 22 shooting on Horseshoe Road near Amite, which left a man dead.
Authorities have not released the identity of the shooting victim.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said a fourth suspect is wanted in the killing, but have not made his or her identity public.