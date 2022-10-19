Two pedestrians were killed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in separate crashes in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, authorities said.
According to State Police spokesman Christian Reed, troopers responded to the first crash on U.S. 61 near Commerce Lane shortly after 10:30 p.m.
After an initial investigation, crash detectives found that the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 was driving south in the left lane when the truck struck Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville, as she walked west across the southbound lanes.
Braud was declared dead at the scene.
The second crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the 6300 block of Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, when BRPD police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a 2015 Ford Escape.
At the scene, police determined that the Ford's 19-year-old driver was traveling north in the highway's outside lane when they struck 63-year-old Darrel White, of Baton Rouge.
White also died at the scene.
Spokespeople for both agencies said the crashes remain under investigation.