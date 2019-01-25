Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shantel Atkins, 41, 24690 Truman Road, Plaquemine, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, possession of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle
- Abbi Green, 18, 203 E. Queensbury Dr., Slidell, first offense DWI, improper lane usage
- Russell Haydel, 23, 5130 Fryers Dr., Greenwell Springs, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driving left of center
- Landon Leger, 19, 38388 Oakland Dr., Prairieville, first offense DWI, failure to follow stop or yield sign, driver's license not in possession
- Amanda Mohr, 43, 3117 Landmor Dr., Slaughter, first offense DWI, improper lane usage, headlights required