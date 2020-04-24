The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting from Monday, April 6.
Homicide detectives reported the shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive around 4:30 p.m. The two unknown suspects arrived at the location in a newer model Jeep Cherokee before they approached a victim and fired at him multiple times. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspects drove away from the the scene in the Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 389-5000 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.