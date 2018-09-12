Angola

This April 22, 2009 photo shows a view of the front entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (AP file photo/Judi Bottoni)

Prisoners at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola helped guards on Wednesday catch a fellow inmate after he attacked a female corrections officer, said Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. 

David Settlemeyer, 52, hit the female officer in the back of the head with a metal lawnmower wheel bracket in her office at Main Prison on Tuesday morning, Pastorick said. After a brief scuffle, Settlemeyer ran to another building, where several other inmates helped responding officers find him and detain him. 

Settlemeyer is serving a life sentence as a habitual offender for a solicitation for murder conviction in Calcasieu Parish, Pastorick said.  

The female officer's injuries are not life-threatening, Pastorick said. He said the incident remains under investigation. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369. 

