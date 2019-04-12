A teacher at a private Baton Rouge high school has been fired and a warrant issued for his arrest after accusations he molested two female students.
Brandon Seals, 35, was a teacher at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. The school has confirmed it's fired Seals after hearing what he was accused of doing.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest on individual counts of molestation of a juvenile and simple battery. Seals is accused of making sexual comments and inappropriately touching two 16-year-old students, according to the warrant. He is wanted on a count of molestation of a juvenile, a felony, as well as a count of simple battery, a misdemeanor.
Baton Rouge Police sought the warrant after Seals initially agreed to sit down for an interview about the allegations, then opted not to, citing the advice of his attorney.
Relaying the message through a friend, Seals told The Advocate he had no comment.
In a statement, Eric Engemann, president of the three-year-old Catholic school, said the school alerted law enforcement after a staff member informed school officials of “this troubling information.” He added that the school is “fully cooperating” with the investigation.
“We are committed to the highest levels of safety and security of our students, faculty and staff. Our parents and families entrust their children to us, and maintaining that trust is of utmost importance."
Engemann would not answer any other questions, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.
That investigation covers behavior by Seals from Aug. 9, 2017, the first day of the 2017-18 school year, to April 1 of this year.
According the arrest warrant, Seals told one of the 16-year-old students that she was “fine” and to have sex with him when she turned 18; this same student said Seals would frequently inquire whether she was having sex with anyone else.
The second 16-year-old girl said she witnessed the incident and said that when she was in ninth-grade, Seals had hugged her inappropriately from behind, complimenting her body; another student and a teacher told police they witnessed this incident as well.
The two teens said Seals tried to choke both of them on one occasion. The choking continued until two other students, who confirmed the account with police, came to their aid.
Seals was listed until recently on the school’s website as a math teacher. Engemann also confirmed that Seals, until he was fired, was the school’s athletic director.
Cristo Rey is located at 4000 St. Gerard Avenue, the former site of Redemptorist High School. It opened in 2016 and has about 200 students. Its first senior class is set to graduate next month.
At Cristo Rey, students work full time at least one day a week to help pay tuition at a white collar employer. Those employers in turn pay the school the salary the students earn to help offset their tuition. Cristo Rey, which began in Chicago in 1996, now has 35 schools operating in 21 states.