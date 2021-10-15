A dump truck careened off the road while traveling southbound on U.S. 190 Friday, smashing into a pair of electrical transformers and sparking a fire that spread to a nearby warehouse and caused $1 million in damage.
Firefighters who responded to the chaotic scene later determined the truck hurtled through a fence on the side of the road before striking the Entergy-owned equipment, which was located near a commercial building on East Mason Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Oil in the transformers caught fire, which spread to the nearby building, officials say.
First responders were able to get the blaze under control before it spread to any other buildings, but not before considerable damage was done to the warehouse.