A fire early Wednesday destroyed a bakery on Florida Boulevard.
Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 4 a.m. at the El Paste Dorado Panaderia Bakery and found the building already engulfed in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. But a gas line inside the building ruptured from the flames and helped fuel the blaze, and crews were pushed back when a live power line fell.
Firefighters were nonetheless able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, Monte said.
The bakery in the 6100 block of Florida Boulevard is considered a loss. No injuries were reported.
Florida Boulevard eastbound at North Ardenwood Drive was down to one lane of traffic, Monte said shortly before 5 a.m. and motorists were asked to avoid the area. All lanes had reopened before 9 a.m.