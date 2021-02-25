Five men were arrested on Monday for running an illegal gambling den in Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Wayne “Uber Wayne” Neyland, 43, Jack Hardesty, 38, John Brewster, 41, Ryan Westmoreland, 33, and Darren Ortego, 31, were arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling den based at the 5th Street Social Club on George O’Neal Road, LSP said.
The bust was part of an investigation by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, which is in charge of enforcing criminal gambling laws.
Gambling is illegal in Louisiana, with exceptions for international cruise ships and legal gambling regulated the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Sports betting is also allowed in many parishes after a recent amendment was passed in November.