An LSU student was arrested during Saturday night's game between LSU and Southern University after he walked onto the field in the middle of a play, an LSU spokesperson said.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the student, Marwan Okeil, walked onto the field, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officers providing game security, including State Police troopers and Baton Rouge police officers, and escorted off the field, said Ernie Ballard, LSU's director of media relations.
Okeil was transported to the LSU Police Department, where he was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer, Ballard said.