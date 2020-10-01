As the East Baton Rouge Parish homicide rate for 2020 nears that of 2019, dozens of people gathered along Plank Road on Thursday evening to march in support of their community and against violence.

A coalition of nonprofits, religious leaders and city officials led the Cease Fire march to stand against violence by encouraging community engagement and calls to action.

"We cannot police ourselves out of everything that's happening in our community," said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "It takes community."

The march comes shortly after an announcement that federal funds will be used to deter violence in the community by investing in various local programs. Broome said this event, which grew out of the desire for residents to take a stand, was part of that "safe, hopeful, healthy" initiative.

+2 How Baton Rouge plans to use CARES Act funds to aid violence prevention programs As homicides continue to rise in East Baton Rouge Parish during the coronavirus pandemic, the city government is using federal funding to find…

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul also spoke to the crowd, highlighting the drastic rise in domestic violence incidents and homicides throughout the coronavirus pandemic. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, he said, and he urged people to check on their loved ones suffering from abuse.

"Thank you for stepping up and understanding that we cannot do this alone," he said.

About 40 people, many with young children, joined the walk along Plank Road to a nearby community center. Chants included, "We march to stop the violence, we come to bring the peace," and "I am my brother's keeper!"

The marchers, escorted by Baton Rouge Police officers, were met with many honks and cheers of approval from vehicles and their occupants driving in the opposite direction. One woman who saw them walking past her shop came running out, calling for them to wait while she locked up so she could join them.

Some of the organizations included the domestic violence nonprofit Butterfly Society, the NAACP and an organization run by people who have lost loved ones to violence. During the march, many held signs with the faces of friends or family members who had been killed.

At the end of their trek, the marchers gathered at a community center where some of the organizers spoke and prayed for those gathered, urging people to "put the guns down" and tell their neighbors that they are there to look out for them.

Nicole Scott, founder of the BRidge Agency Inc., a community outreach organization focused on economic development, said the march was intended to be a sign they will not sit back and watch their community deteriorate.

"We're here because public safety is a common issue across our city, and it's something every resident should have an invested interest in," she said. "We're here to take a stand in solidarity to say, 'Hey, we are definitely on watch.'"