Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shayla Brazelton, 28, 9151 Millwood Creek Dr., Zachary, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Roosevelt Gaines, 35, 4840 Kennesaw Dr., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Larry Taylor, 28, 1818 Saul Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and expired motor vehicle inspection.