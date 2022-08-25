A Geismar man shared sexually oriented messages and lewd videos and photographs with a 15-year-old boy and has been arrested on sex crimes counts, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies arrested David Patrick Williams on Thursday after the teen had told juvenile detectives earlier this week that he and Williams had shared sexually oriented messages via cellphone text and application, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement on Facebook.
Sheriff's investigators later learned the two also shared videos and photographs of each committing lewd acts by himself, deputies added.
When sheriff's investigators interviewed Williams, he invoked his constitutional right to a defense attorney, deputies said.
Williams, 26, was booked into Ascension Parish Prison on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, deputies said.
He was awaiting the setting of bail Thursday afternoon, online jail records say.