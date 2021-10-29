Two Istrouma High School students were arrested Friday after they brought loaded guns to campus in separate incidents, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said officers responded to the first incident at around 12:30 p.m. after a report that a gun was found in the bag of a 14-year-old ninth grader.
Although the student refused to give authorities information, the department determined the gun was stolen.
The second incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m., when school administrators got an anonymous tip that another student was found with a handgun.
The school's resource officer spoke with the 17-year-old 11th-grade student as he tried to leave campus. The officer then discovered the loaded weapon in his backpack.
No threats were reported in either case, officials say.
The 14-year-old faces counts of illegally carrying a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.
The 17-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention facility on counts of illegally carrying a firearm on school property.
EBRSO asked students with information about either incident to contact a school administrator or the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867 or text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274-637).