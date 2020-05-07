Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Jose Flores, 38, 10871 Cherry Hills Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, driver's license required, license plate switched and failure to register vehicle.
- Jeremiah Grisby, 27, 11558 Willow Oak Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, careless operation and no liability insurance.
- Ray Markus, 29, 12727 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, insurance required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jahir Velazquezceron, 35, Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.