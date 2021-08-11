Amid complaints from residents about loud, dangerous drag racing on Baton Rouge streets, the Metro Council will vote tonight on tougher penalties for race organizers and participants.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said recently that it had created a special task force to address drag racing because it has gotten so out of hand. Police say the problem is worst on streets downtown, in the area near Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway, Coursey Boulevard and Burbank Drive, as well as some large parking lots.
The proposal before the metro council would allow judges to levy a $500 fine for first offenders and $1,000 for subsequent offenses. It would also allow police to impound any vehicles used in drag racing for at least 15 days, with the costs imposed on the owners.
To read more about the drag racing problem and the proposed rules, check out this story.