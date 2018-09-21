CLINTON - Fifteen years after he escaped from the East Feliciana Parish Prison, former inmate Lonnie Payne, who was serving time for a burglary charge, will be returning to the prison, a Sheriff's Office official said late Friday.
Lonnie Payne, 44, who was recently arrested in Mexico and is now in a jail in the U.S., will be returning to the East Feliciana Parish Prison, possibly by Monday, said East Feliciana Sheriff's Criminal Deputy Greg Phares.
As of late Friday night, Payne was booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Conroe, Texas. Jail records there gave his address as Cancun, Mexico.
Payne, formerly of Slaughter, was serving 12 years for a burglary in Jefferson Parish, under a sentence by the state Department of Corrections, when he escaped from the parish prison in Clinton in July 2003, after trimming grass between two security fences, The Advocate reported then.
A Sheriff's official said at the time that Payne, who was then 29, apparently left a gate between the fences unlocked, then came back to it on Saturday night, July 28, 2003, and climbed an 8-foot outer fence to make his escape.