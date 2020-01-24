A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a shooting last week that left one dead, police reported.
44-year-old Chedrick Golphin was found shot to death in an abandoned vehicle on Lanier Drive on Jan. 13 around noon. He was a newly minted New Roads police officer who had spent the past several years working as a bounty hunter — two jobs his family worried could place him in danger.
Latory Richard, 43, of 512 Ponderosa Drive, was arrested on Friday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
No motive has been identified, he said.