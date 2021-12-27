A toddler went missing from his house in Slaughter after last being seen with his father late Sunday afternoon, and authorities are asking for help in locating the child.
Louisiana State Police issued a missing child alert Monday afternoon for Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth, 2, who is "believed to be in imminent danger," officials said in a news release.
The child suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication, according to the release. He was reported missing from a house at 2047 Maglone Lane in Slaughter.
Carson was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
Hollingsworth, 35, is wanted for questioning. State Police said he may be driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 860EIT.
Officials released a photo of the child, his father and the vehicle on Monday.
Carson has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt that says "Chilling with my Cousins" and a diaper, no socks or shoes, officials said.
State Police issued the alert on behalf of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. They asked anyone with tips to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 683-5459 or call 911.