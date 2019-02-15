Beloved East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office canine Jumma's end of watch came this week, after 11 years of service to the community and millions of dollars in drug busts credited to her precise nose.
Jumma died Wednesday during emergency surgery to remove a tumor on her spleen, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. The 13-year-old Belgian Malinois worked with handler Sgt. Jesse Hale in narcotics detection and patrols.
In a news release, Hicks said Jumma and Hale were responsible for “seizing millions of dollars’ worth of dangerous drugs and drug money, while arresting some of the most violent and dangerous people imaginable.” Jumma helped seize 16 pounds of heroin stashed in fire extinguishers on a bus in 2014 and $1.8 million of cocaine from the luggage compartment of a bus in 2015.
The sheriff’s office established its canine division in 2008. Jumma was one of the first K9 deputies to join the team. With her loss, the department now has 11 K9 officers, Hicks said.
The sheriff's office honored Jumma with an end of watch cover photo on their Facebook page.
When not on duty, Jumma lived with Hale and his family. Hale and Jumma also competed in regional competitions for police canines and won the United States Police Canine Association Region 10 2013 outdoor vehicle search contest and third overall for narcotics detection in 2015, among other awards.
Hale said in a statement he is crushed by the loss of his “Jumma bean” but will always carry her memory in his heart.
“She taught me about dedication, compassion and unconditional love,” Hale said. “She devoted herself to me and her family, but more importantly, her parish. She worked with me on the streets until her very last day on this earth.”