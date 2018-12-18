Authorities arrested as least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Ayo, 32, 2109 Balsawood Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and red light violation.
- Sarah Garza, 29, 242 Edison St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Diana Reyes, 24, 5821 N. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and headlights required.