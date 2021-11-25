A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped Thursday morning from the Dixon Correctional Institute, state officials say.
Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, broke out of the prison in Jackson early Thanksgiving Day, according to Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. Cheevis is 5-foot-7 and weighs 138 pounds, officials say.
Cheevis is serving 15 years for aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – 2019 sentences out of Caddo Parish, corrections officials say. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22 and was an inmate trustee.
He was on previously on two years probation in 2018 for illegal use of a weapon conviction in Caddo Parish, Pastorick said.
Chase teams from Dixon and LDPSC are involved in the search, as are sheriff’s offices in East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes and the U.S. Marshals.
Anyone who knows where Cheevis could be found is asked to call Dixon Correctional at (225) 634-6000.