Two people were shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Tigerland Avenue, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue. Neighbors at the apartment complex said they heard about 15 shots around that time.
Can't see video below? Click here.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said two victims were pronounced dead on the scene. He didn't provide any additional details but said crews responded to an apartment complex.
About a dozen Baton Rouge police officers huddled in groups between two apartment buildings while detectives started their investigation late Wednesday. There was a line out the door at a popular bar down the street, but it was quiet outside the apartments, which house a mixture of students and families.
It appears officers were focusing their investigation on a downstairs apartment with its door left open, one of several units in a yellow two-story building. Investigators peered inside with a flashlight.
Neighbors reported hearing shots Saturday too.
District Attorney Hillar Moore arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m., ducking under police tape to talk with officers. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was also on scene, but it was Baton Rouge police who responded to reports of the shooting and are investigating the incident.
More to come.
Can't see map below? Click here.