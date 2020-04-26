Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between Saturday at noon and Sunday at midnight, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- David Blanchard, 27, 6017 Comite Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, stopping vehicle in roadway, burglary and possession of schedule 2 drugs.
- Devin Sharretts, 22, 36905 Nicolas Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, driver’s license suspended, possession of alcohol in vehicle and simple escape.