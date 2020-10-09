A Baton Rouge man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, state police said.
The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on US Hwy 61 south of LA Hwy 3246 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said 75-year-old James Bobbitt was trying to enter the southbound lanes of US Hwy 61 in a 2019 Toyota RAV4. A 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling on US Hwy 61 at the same time.
For unknown reasons, Bobbitt failed to yield and made a left turn out of a private driveway into the path of the Mercury. The Mercury struck the Toyota on its driver’s side doo and Bobbitt suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Mercury's driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment, Scrantz said.
It was not immediately clear if either driver was properly restrained or impaired at the time of the incident. Scrantz said toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.