A man accused of forcing foster care runaways to have sex with strangers in exchange for a place to stay was arrested on a count of human trafficking, Louisiana State Police said.
According to an affidavit for his arrest Friday, Kevontae Reed, 26, was implicated by three victims — aged 13, 14 and 15 — after they said he arranged for them to have sex for cash at the Shades Motel in Baton Rouge in August.
Reed, whom investigators say also goes by the name "Weedy," allegedly told the girls they had to "earn their right" to stay at the motel by "having sex with random men for money," the affidavit continues.
Authorities say they found Reed by tracking down the runaways, which led them to Shades Motel, 8282 Airline Highway the morning of Aug. 10.
An LSP fugitive-apprehension task force found the girls in a hotel room, where they arrested the 14-year-old, who was with a 13-year-old fellow runaway.
"Agents from LSP's fugitive-apprehension team said "there were indications" of the girls "being trafficked for sexual purposes," the arrest records state.
LSP sent out its Special Victims Unit and kicked off a human trafficking investigation.
Authorities booked the 14-year-old in a juvenile detention facility, where the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services would go on to interview the teen. Police, meanwhile, took the 14-year-old's cellphone as evidence, which turned up messages from unidentified phone numbers asking things like, "Are you available?" and, "How much?"
In an interview with DCFS, the 13-year-old allegedly told a social worker that the 14-year-old was using her cellphone to communicate with other men and set up "plays," which police say "is a common slang term for prostitution."
The motel gave police a detailed receipt for the room the girls were found in, showing it was reserved by Reed on Aug. 9.
On the same day officers found the girls, one of them also told social workers that a third girl, a 15-year-old, had also run away recently and that the three of them "were being taken to different motels around Baton Rouge" by two people known as "Keng" and "K3."
The 13-year-old girl said "Weedy" took her to Shades on Aug. 9, where "it felt like I was being forced to do it," she reportedly said in a forensic interview. Authorities say she said "they would dump me out on the streets if I didn't make money."
The 13-year-old said it was "Weedy's" idea to go to Shades, and that the 14-year-old would set up "plays" through text messages on her cellphone. She said "she was forced to have sexual intercourse with a man she did not know," the affidavit continues.
Later, after officials took the youngest victim to Our Lady of the Lake hospital, they say they showed her a photo lineup of six men and she pointed to a picture of Reed when asked to identify the perpetrator.
Reed, who bonded out of jail Saturday, has faced prostitution-related counts before.
In 2019, he was jailed and released for misdemeanor counts of solicitation and pandering after an undercover human trafficking investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department led to a room he booked at America's Best Value Inn on Airline Highway.
After separating Reed from the girl he was with, police say he "denied all knowledge of any type of trafficking/prostitution," according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Police say they found him with $2,600 in cash, which police say "he claimed was a tax refund."
The person identified as "the victim" in the arrest affidavit allegedly told police Reed took her to the hotel, bought a room and "charged several men" between $15 to $200 each to have sex with her.
"The victim stated the defendant kept all the money she 'earned' ($700) and did not give her any," BRPD said. "the victim also stated the defendant had her purchase another hotel room next door wih her name so he could have another victim have sex for money."
Police say they verified the second room was booked in the other victim's name at a nearby hotel. They also said Reed "did confess to paying the victim for sex they had at this location" the night before.
Four years earlier, in 2015, after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old runaway, he was arrested on a count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
According to arrest records, BRPD responded on Feb. 18, 2015, to a report of a missing teen who, upon returning home, told her grandmother that she was picked up a couple days earlier by Reed. The girl said he took her to his mother's house, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of the night and the following morning.
The girl identified Reed in a photo lineup, police say, but the case was later dismissed.