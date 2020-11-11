A local doctor is under criminal investigation after being identified as a suspect in the possible racially motivated attack on a Southern University student who was walking near the LSU lakes Monday evening.

The student was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted, Baton Rouge police said.

After police released a photo of the man accused of assaulting her Tuesday afternoon, the agency received multiple tips about a particular individual whose name the department declined to release. But a department spokesman said Wednesday morning that detectives are hoping to interview that person in the near future, then decide how to proceed with the case.

Hours later, employees of Our Lady of the Lake hospital system received an internal email from president and CEO Scott Wester informing them that "Baton Rouge police have identified one of our employed physicians as the suspect in an alleged racially motivated attack that surfaced online and in the media Tuesday evening."

The email did not disclose the doctor's name or title, but said he had been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"At Our Lady of the Lake, we do not tolerate hate, discrimination, or violence by any member of our organization toward another person," Wester said. "To be very clear, there are no excuses and no exceptions to respect one another and our community. My door is always open for your questions or concerns."

Wester also spoke with Southern University's president on Wednesday. A spokesman for Our Lady of the Lake said the two institutions agreed to stand together against racism and discrimination.

"We take the allegations placed against one of our physicians seriously and understand their gravity," the hospital system said in a statement following the meeting.

The incident near the lakes occurred around 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive. Police said the suspect ran away quickly after the exchange.

Southern University officials released a statement Tuesday saying they believe the attack was racially motivated.

Roman Banks, Southern's athletic director, released the first public statement about the incident, saying a female student-athlete was reportedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation off campus. He called on Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to eradicate racism in the community.