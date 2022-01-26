Following a record-breaking year of gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish local leaders are turning to the federal government to help stop the bloodshed.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting outlined an effort with all levels of the government to curb the surge in gun violence. Using the Public Safety Partnership, a nationwide Department of Justice crime-reduction initiative, local law enforcement will work with their state and federal counterparts on a three-year strategic plan to combat violent crime.

The agencies will work together, beginning in February, to create the plan over the course of eight weeks. Local law enforcement will also receive training and resources from the federal government to better implement the strategy, Broome said.

“It is past time for us to wake up and understand the reality of the situation we are in,” Broome said. “We can’t afford to sit back and let the weight of violence fall on one person, one agency or one organization.”

The parish marked 149 killings in 2021, a sobering record that surpassed an all-time high set the preceding year. Already there have been seven homicides recorded in January in 2022, with a particularly violent Martin Luther King Jr. day leaving three people dead and at least six others wounded in five separate shootings.

Broome was joined by Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul, parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and representatives from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The remarks capped several days of meetings and press conferences that involved local, state and federal law enforcement officials aimed at addressing the killings.

The agency representatives all committed to working together to imprison violent offenders by targeting resources to high-crime areas and using new intelligence gathering systems to track down the source of violence.

“My phone rings every time there’s a homicide,” Paul said. “The mayor’s phone rings every time there’s a homicide. So, when we say it keeps us up at night, it does.”

Paul and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry alluded to the partnership at a Wednesday morning press conference that brought together local and federal law enforcement leaders after a roundtable discussion on violent crime in the city-parish.

"When you bring the weight of the federal government into a city that’s having a problem, with the way that the federal laws are structured, if the federal judges actually do their job … then that system starts to work," Landry said. "And then, of course, we hope that that’s a trickle down, right?"

The discussion, which was closed to the public, was held to address potential gaps in the criminal justice system amid the city's prolonged surge in gun violence, Landry said.

"When you see the level of violence increase as it does, it means that something in the system is not working," Landry said. "It’s important for those stakeholders who are in charge of public safety to get together and say, 'Hey, are we missing something?'"

Authorities have said time and again they are focused on stopping repeat offenders, whom they believe are largely responsible for the city's spike in violence.

"You’re going to see a heavy, heavy focus from all of our partners and building cases against those individuals both on a state and federal level,” Paul said Wednesday morning.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Ronald C. Gathe Jr., who was also a part of the conversation Wednesday, emphasized that leaders collectively must find an answer to the problem.

"I am new to my position, but I am not new to the crime situation here in our district and our community," he said. "(A solution is) not going to happen in one meeting, it’s not going to happen in two meetings. Obviously, this is a problem that didn’t happen overnight and it’s not going to just go away tomorrow."

This would not be the first time local leaders have sought help from the federal government to curb violent crime.

A local-federal program titled "Project Exile" was implemented in Baton Rouge in the late 1990s. It was modeled on a similar program from Richmond, Virginia, credited with a dramatic reduction in the city's homicide rates, according to an Advocate article from the time.

Under the program, certain gun arrests were prosecuted in federal instead of state court. If prosecuted in federal court, the program's backers said the cases would move faster and result in longer prison terms because of federal sentencing guidelines.

The program's name was inspired by the fact that those convicted of federal gun violations serve their sentences in out-of-state prisons and are subsequently "exiled" from their community.

Several council members and citizens alluded to crime reduction efforts from the 1980s and 1990s following the remarks by Broome and local law enforcement. They raised concerns that an overly aggressive approach to reducing crime could lead to a repeat of mistakes from the past that allowed for the rise of mass incarceration across the country.

Resources should be directed to keeping drugs and guns from being transported into the community in the first place, rather than using aggressive policing to find them when they’re already in Baton Rouge, said Rev. Alexis Anderson, who is a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition.

“We are talking about the communities where they are shooting, we are not talking about where those guns are coming from,” Anderson said.

Paul seemingly acknowledged these concerns during his remarks, telling the council members “you will receive complaints” as law enforcement begins to increase patrols in high crime areas.

Funding should also be directed to education, after school programs and job creation in order to prevent people from falling into a life of crime in the first place, District 6 Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said.

“We’re still building more prisons, we’re still locking more people up,” Dunn said. “Crime is a poverty issue. It’s a lack-of-opportunity issue.”