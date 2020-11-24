The "good Samaritan" who allegedly shot and killed a suspected robber at South Sherwood Forest Boulevard business after that man killed the store's owner turned himself in for questioning and was released without incident, police said Tuesday.
Detectives believe the man, who is 20 and whose name hasn't been released, retaliated after witnessing the robbery and fatal shooting of the store owner. Surveillance video shows the shooter exiting the store in pursuit of the alleged robber, Timothy McCoy, retrieving a gun and shooting McCoy a short distance from the building, according to police.
McCoy was pronounced dead on the scene, along with the business owner, Mahmod Khalaf, whose body was found inside the store. Detectives believe Khalaf was working at Wise Communications as usual on Friday afternoon when McCoy entered the store intending to commit a robbery.
The man believed to have shot McCoy turned himself in Monday and was released after questioning, said BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Police had asked the man to come forward in a Monday press conference addressing a spate of violent shootings over the weekend.
"He stood up for this community during that incident, which is something that's hard to do," said BRPD Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence, who referred to the man as a good Samaritan. "If you're watching, if you're listening, please come talk to us."
In the Bible, the good Samaritan was a traveler who stopped to render aid to an injured man after other passersby ignored him.
McKneely says the investigation remains ongoing.