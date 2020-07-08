A 58-year-old Louisiana woman has died after a motorcycle wreck Wednesday evening in Denham Springs, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.
Jean Chedester, of Walker, was killed in the crash that occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Arnold Road near the intersection of Hwy. 16.
Chedester was traveling westbound on a Harley Davidson Trike when he attempted to turn left and struck the median and the bike left the roadway, state police said.
She was wearing a helmet but suffered "serious" injuries and died after being transported to an area hospital. There was no indication whether impairment was suspected, but a toxicology sample is being analyzed as part of the investigation, according to a release.
