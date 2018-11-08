Two Mississippi men were arrested Thursday morning on possession of cocaine during a State Police traffic stop on Interstate 10, State Police Troop A said.
Troopers stopped an eastbound 2017 Ford F-150, shortly after 7 a.m. for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The vehicle was driven by Antonio Ducksworth, 27, of Florence, Mississippi. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and, after getting consent to search the vehicle, discovered nearly 8 pounds of cocaine, State Police said.
Ducksworth and his passenger, Cedric Hathorn, 40, of Carson, Mississippi, were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail, each on a count of possession of schedule II drugs.