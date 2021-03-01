Three people are dead in Baton Rouge after two separate shootings and the discovery of a body in a trash can on Sunday, police said.
Here’s what police said about each of the weekend crimes:
Body found in apartment complex trash can
A man's body was found inside of a trash can near an apartment building on Sunday morning, according to officials from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The man was found around 7:45 a.m. at 11445 Bard Ave., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Police are still investigating the death and no other information, including the victim’s name or cause of death, was currently available.
Shooting on North 12th Street
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night on North 12th Street after being shot several times, according to Baton Rouge police.
Keldrick Love, 23, was shot at 220 N. 12th St. around 7:30 p.m. He died at the scene according, McKneely said.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available, including a suspect or motive.
Shooting on Prescott Road
A man was shot to death after pointing a gun at his shooter Sunday night, police said.
Artrell Conner, 29, was killed in a shooting that happened at 5617 Prescott Road around 10 p.m., McKneely said.
The man who shot Conner was arrested and later released, according to police, while the investigation continues.