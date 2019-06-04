A 39-year-old federal consent decree was lifted from the city of Baton Rouge this week.

The decree was issued in December of 1980 over racial and gender disparities in the hiring and selection practices at the Baton Rouge police and fire departments. It intended to decrease discrimination against black and women applicants and to increase their opportunity to be hired and promoted in police and fire departments.

A judge declared that the city is now in compliance with federal law, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office.

"My administration has worked hard to promote inclusive hiring practices that have helped us meet workforce demands,” said Mayor Broome in a statement. “Chiefs (Edwin) Smith and (Murphy) Paul have worked tirelessly to create departments that more closely reflect the diversity of our great city, and I applaud them for this tremendous achievement.”

The original consent decree spanned the state, including almost 40 municipalities from Shreveport to Sulphur, Bastrop to Harahan. But in the last decades the vast majority of those cities have been released from the decree, some as early as 1998 and most in 2012.

When Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul first took helm of the city's police force — a department still struggling to build trust with the black community following the officer shooting of Alton Sterling — he vowed that addressing the consent decree would be one of his top priorities.

The Baton Rouge Police Department's most recent class is almost 60 percent black and includes four women. There are 16 black men, nine white men, two Asian men, one Hispanic man, three black women and one white woman.

Read the full statements from local leaders below:

“Our goal is to always provide Class One service to our residents,” said Baton Rouge Fire Chief Edwin Smith. “Inclusive recruiting practices are essential to meeting our workforce needs.”

"We are pleased the Federal Government recognizes the progress made by our department,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “We are committed to making sure our recruitment and hiring procedures are in alignment with best practices.”