A man was stabbed near a food mart in Baker on Monday night, Baker Police report.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Daniels Street.
The suspect and the victim knew each other, Dunn said. Officers had pulled them over earlier in the evening for a traffic stop. The two men later parked their car and began to walk to the Buffalo Food Mart on Groom Road.
At some point during the walk, Dunn said, the two got into an altercation. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other a half a block away from the food mart.
Dunn said the victim walked into the food mart bleeding and was later transported to the hospital. EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said the injuries are potentially critical.
Police are currently trying to locate the suspect.
This report will be updated.