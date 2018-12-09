A woman died and a toddler was hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon on Scenic Highway.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said an SUV overturned and hit the fence surrounding the ExxonMobile refinery in north Baton Rouge.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Mohican Street.
Harris said the woman appeared pregnant. He said normally in a situation like that, emergency responders would have transported her and attempted resuscitation for the baby. But in this case, she was trapped in the vehicle for too long.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.