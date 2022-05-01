After leading police on a chase Saturday night at more than 100 mph, going the wrong way into traffic, a Baton Rouge man crashed into another car, killing its driver, Baton Rouge Police said.
Around 10:05 p.m., a BRPD officer saw a Dodge Charger going west in the eastbound lanes of Choctaw Drive near North Acadian Thruway, barely missing several cars, according to a news release. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, barreling through red lights.
The Charger headed south on Scenic Highway and tried to go through the intersection with Fuqua Street at a red light, the release said. But it slammed into the side of a Chevrolet Cruz.
The Chevy's driver, Sherell Weston, 49, of 17232 Jefferson Highway died at the scene, BRPD said.
The Charger's driver, 22-year-old Darrien Rogers, was arrested and booked on counts of manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer, red light violation and driving on the wrong side of the highway, police said. The investigation is ongoing.